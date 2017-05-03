Seven murders in Louisville over the last seven days

(Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Seven people are dead in as many days in Louisville, the most recent murder happened Wednesday morning. According to police, a woman's body was found in the 2300 block of Rodman Avenue around 7 a.m.

Days away from Louisville's biggest celebration, the city's reality is a stark contrast.

"Appears to be another senseless death, as I continue to say, in Louisville, Kentucky," LMPD’s Dwight Mitchell said.

Neighbors watched the scene unfold in disbelief.

"It’s just a murder every single day," Frances Middleton, who lives nearby, said.

The city's violent trend made its way into the Algonquin neighborhood Wednesday. Police said a woman was left for dead in the parking lot of an apartment complex, and discovered by a neighbor.

"I've never had any problems in this neighborhood, it’s usually really quiet, mostly families and college kids from what I can tell," Ben Douglas said.



The crime scene is less than a mile from Churchill Downs, where the entire country will be focusing its attention come Saturday morning.

"It’s the reality. Every time you turn on the news, someone's been shot. There's a murder, someone been killed, I mean, we need to stop killing each other," Middleton said.

Middleton said this time of the year should be the city's best, with preparations under way at Churchill Downs and travelers making their way in.

But with seven murders in the last seven days, the numbers paint a picture Ron Washington claims he's ashamed of.

"It’s always going to be embarrassing. Especially when you're having problems like the big cities," Washington said.

These neighbors are now hoping their city will be better for the biggest weekend of the year.



© 2017 WHAS-TV