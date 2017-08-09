Sentencing day for man convicted of murder in 2015 road rage case

Christopher McCullum

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The fate of the man convicted of murder during a 2015 road rage incident is now in the hands of the jury.

Deliberations began just moments ago for a prison sentence for Christopher McCullum. He was found guilty of shooting and killing Mukhtar Ahmed in court on Tuesday.

It was a very emotional morning in court both for the defendant and the family of the victim.

Two and a half years after Christopher McCullum was charged with shooting and killing a man during a road rage incident, the victim's family say they are thankful the case is finally coming to a close.

McCullum is now convicted of three charges, the murder of Mukhta Ahmed, tampering with physical evidence and wanton endangerment.

Police say he fired multiple shots into Admed's vehicle on I-71 during rush hour in February of 2015. Admed had just dropped his children off at school, and was heading to work.

On the stand for one final time on Wednesday morning, the victim's wife thanked the jury for their time over the last week, and their patience while hearing the case.

And then she made her final plea to them, asking that McCullum never be able to harm someone again.

McCullum also took the stand before the jury, apologizing to the victim's wife. He maintains it was not an intentional act of malice and instead was a random act driven by substance abuse that he will regret for the rest of his life.

They have been given the task to decide how long McCullum will spend in prison. He is facing a minimum of 20 years and a maximum of life.



