Sentencing day for Lloyd Hammond

Lloyd Hammond in court on Feb. 2.

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Lloyd Hammond was convicted of wanton murder, facilitation of murder, retaliation, and imprisonment on Feb. 2 and on Monday, he is in court for sentencing.

It's been an eventful morning in court as even before the jury began the sentencing phase, Lloyd Hammond's Attorney asked for a mistrial.

Rob Eggert motioned for the mistrial because he felt a warrant against Shaheed Al Uq'Dah, who was convicted for his part in the crimes and who Eggert blames for the murders, wasn't filed in a timely manner.

Due to a hold up in the e-warrant system, the warrant, which was supposed to be filed in November, didn't make its way into the system until Jan. 24 and he was then picked up hours after Hammond was found guilty.

The judge dismissed the motion, leaving attorneys to argue over a final sentence.

Hammond faces a minimum sentence of 20 years but could be given life by the jury.

