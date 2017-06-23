Second man charged in shooting man 10 times

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WHAS 11)--Police make an arrest in the shooting that left a man injured after police say he was shot nearly a dozen times.

Ryan Horner is now behind bars and charged with assault.

Police say he and Shane Lowell shot Lowell's cousin 10 times after an altercation at an apartment on Nightingale Road in Louisville.

The victim is in critical condition at University Hospital.

Shane Lowell is charged with assault and possession of marijuana and his bond is set at $250,000 cash.

Horner's bond is set at one million dollars.

