Roommate of man wanted in 5 states speaks out

Nathan Loebe (Photo: Nelson County Jail)

NELSON CO., Ky. (WHAS11) -- Wanted in four states and charged with rape right here in Kentucky, Nathan Loebe’s roommate says she had no idea.



“I could've been one of them. Why not me?” said Crystal, Loebe’s roommate, who asked to only be identified by her first name.



She says she met Loebe in a chat room online a few weeks ago and for the last couple of days he has been living in her apartment.



“I just kind of felt bad for him. I have a place and I'm not here a lot because I work a lot, and I'm at my boyfriend's most of the time, so I just figured I'd help him out,” she said.



Bardstown Police say in early February, Loebe raped a 40-year-old woman. During their investigation police say Loebe had been finding his victims on online dating sites, pretending to be former child star Brian Bonsall who once starred in the 80's sitcom "Family Ties," even getting tattoos to look more like Bonsall.



“Didn't have no big story about him being some rock star kid or something. I was just trying to help the guy out,” Crystal said.



In addition to his rape charge in Kentucky, Loebe is wanted in Arizona for 40 open cases of stalking, harassment, and threats made to women and nine sexual assaults. He's also wanted in Colorado, Massachusetts and Ohio for sexual assaults.



“Everything is a lie. I was just trying to be nice, help a guy out and now all this comes out,” Crystal said.



“Bardstown police have been in contact with the real child star, Brian Bonsall. He knew of Nathan Loebe and had publicly warned people about him.

Loebe is being held at Nelson County Jail on a $2.2 million bail.

(© 2017 WHAS)