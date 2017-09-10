Robbery suspect turns himself in after photo appears on local news

Dakota Coslow (Photo: LMDC, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A robbery suspect has turned himself in after seeing his photo on the local news.

Dakota Coslow, 19, was wanted in a robbery that took place Aug. 30 at a Circle K gas station on New Cut Road. Police say he approached an employee of the store and demanded business cash.

Metro Police said he turned himself in when he saw his photograph appear online and in the local media. He was then arrested and charged with the crime.

He’s currently being held at Metro Corrections on a $5,000 cash bond and is expected to appear in court on Sep. 19.

