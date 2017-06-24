Robbery leads to deadly shooting on Jefferson St.; LMPD ID's suspects

Shalita Harris and Lyndia Yarnell are facing charges after a person was fatally shot in the 2400 block of Jefferson Street on Friday. (Photo: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the 2400 block of Jefferson Street on Friday, June 23. Police said it stemmed from a robbery.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a victim and a suspect with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to University Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The suspect, who was found at the shooting scene, was not transported and pronounced dead at the scene.

Through LMPD’s investigation, it was found that three suspects had come to the victim’s residence, armed with handguns and a rifle, in an attempt to rob him. During the robbery, gunfire was exchanged, the three suspects shot the victim. LMPD says the victim did return fire that hit two of the suspects.

Two suspects fled the scene. One of those suspects later went to University Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest, but is expected to survive.

LMPD identified some of the suspects. The suspect that showed up at the hospital was identified as Marlon Carpenter, 26, and another was identified as Shalita Harris, 30.

A fourth suspect, identified as 22-year-old Lyndia Yarnell, is charged with complicity to murder and robbery.

LMPD has not identified the victim or the suspect who died at the shooting scene.

LMPD’s investigation continues.

