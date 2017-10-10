LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A former LMPD lieutenant will spend up to 15 years behind bars.
Sean Jackman is charged in a sex abuse case. His adopted daughter, Samantha Killary, says he abused her for years.
Jackman pleaded guilty to all 12 counts in the case on Tuesday morning. By doing so, he greatly decreased his potential prison time.
His sodomy charges were changed to wanton endangerment. He was originally looking to serve up to 50 years
Jackman isn't eligible for probation and must complete all the requirements for sex offenders.
His final sentencing is set for Dec. 7 at 9 a.m.
