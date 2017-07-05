Ky. group home resident admitted she wanted to sedate, stab supervisor to death

Melissa Emerick is charged with attempted murder.

ELIZABETHTOWN (WHAS11) – A Community Alternatives of Kentucky home group resident is facing an attempted murder charge after police say she was planning on killing a staff member at the residence.

The Elizabethtown Police Department said they were called to the home in the 100 block of College Street Road regarding an incident where 27-year-old Melissa Emerick had broken into a medication cabinet and removed her medication. The staff says Emerick admitted she had put some of her medication in a Pepsi that belonged to a supervisor.

Emerick said, according to police, she had planned on stabbing the supervisor to death, once the supervisor had passed out from drinking the Pepsi. She told police she wanted to also take the supervisor’s car, cell phone, and computer to meet up with an unidentified male subject. She had also told staff she wanted to set the home on fire before leaving.

Police found Emerick’s medication hidden under her pillow and a pair of scissors. Emerick had admitted she was going to use the scissors to stab the supervisor.

Emerick is charged with attempted murder and is being held at the Hardin County Detention Center.

The Elizabethtown Police Department’s investigation is ongoing.

