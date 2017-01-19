Probus pleads guilty in Shively officer shooting

Kenneth Probus (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Kenneth Probus, the man who was charged with shooting a Shively Police officer in 2016, pleaded guilty to multiple counts in the case Thursday morning.

Probus pleaded guilty to third-degree assault in the exchange of gunfire that injured Detective Wes Singleton January 8, 2016. Before Thursday's plea, attorneys for Probus had contended officers did not announce themselves while attempting to serve a drug warrant.

The plea also comes as WHAS11 has learned Singleton filed a lawsuit against Probus, seeking lost pay among other damages.

