Pregnant woman arrested for drug possession, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police have arrested a woman they say illegally obtained and used drugs while pregnant.
According to an arrest report, officers found drugs and various paraphernalia in 34-year-old Lauren Worth’s purse.
Investigators say Worth is 8-months pregnant.
She has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a minor.
Worth is being held at Metro Corrections and is expected to be arraigned on July 10.
© 2017 WHAS-TV
