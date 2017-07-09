Pregnant woman arrested for drug possession, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police have arrested a woman they say illegally obtained and used drugs while pregnant.

According to an arrest report, officers found drugs and various paraphernalia in 34-year-old Lauren Worth’s purse.

Investigators say Worth is 8-months pregnant.

She has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Worth is being held at Metro Corrections and is expected to be arraigned on July 10.

