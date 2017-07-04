Poplar View shooting suspect appears in courtt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--The Louisville man accused of shooting another man and leaving him in a ditch appeared in court.

27-year-old Dwayne Wright is charged with assault.

The victim was shot in his neck, arm, and torso off of Poplar View Drive, near Cane Run Road.

Police say he was able to walk to a nearby residence for help and taken to University Hospital.

No word on his condition at this time.

Wright is being held at Metro Corrections on $100,000 cash bond.

He's due back in court on July 14.

