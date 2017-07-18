Police: Woman shot in Park DuValle carjacking

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot in a carjacking in the Park DuValle neighborhood Tuesday.

Police responded to the 3100 block of Dr. William G. Weathers Drive where they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the arm.

According to police, the woman said she was pistol whipped, shot and her vehicle was stolen.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

