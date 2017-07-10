POLICE: Woman illegally obtained and used drugs while 8-months pregnant

Lauren Worth, according to police, illegally obtained and used drugs while pregnant. (Photo: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Louisville Metro Police arrested a woman they say illegally obtained and used drugs while pregnant.

Lauren Worth faced a judge Monday. She is charged with possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a minor.

According to an arrest report, officers found drugs and paraphernalia in Worth's purse.

Police say Worth admitted to having meth on her and being an active user.

Investigators tell us Worth is eight-months pregnant.

A judge set her bond at $5,000.



