Police: Woman encouraged grandkids to shoplift

LaDonna Buster (Photo: Bullitt County Detention Center)

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A woman is facing charges after police say she encouraged her grandchildren to shoplift.

Officers responded to the Walmart on July 8 after Loss Prevention observed 49-year-old LaDonna Buster hide items inside her purse.

Police say Buster was “aware and encouraged” her grandchildren to shoplift.

In total, investigators say $226 worth of toys, magazines, stationary and clothing were stolen.

Buster is charged with shoplifting and unlawful transaction with a minor.

She’s being held at the Bullitt County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.

