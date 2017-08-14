Police: Woman bites, kicks officers in Kentucky

ARREST generic graphic.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a woman kicked and bit officers before being arrested in Kentucky.



Local news outlets report that according to a statement from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, a deputy responded early Sunday to a report of a vehicle traveling the wrong way on Interstate 62. The statement says the deputy stopped the vehicle and noticed that the driver, Darlane Besand, appeared to be extremely drunk and was acting hostile.



Authorities say Besand bit a deputy on the forearm as he attempted to arrest her. She allegedly continued to be hostile when she was taken to a hospital for a blood test, kicking hospital staff and officers.



Besand faces more than a dozen charges, including four counts of assault on a police officer. It's unclear if she has an attorney.

