Police: Woman arrested after stabbing victim at local pet store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A woman is facing assault charges after police say she stabbed someone in the back Friday.

Police say Tigist Kumsa, 29, admitted to walking into the Feeder’s Supply store on Shelbyville Road and stabbing a stranger in the back.

An off-duty officer arrested Kumsa immediately after it happened.

The victim was taken to the hospital suffering from internal bleeding.

No word on the victim’s condition.

Kumsa is being held on a $10,000 bond and is expected to appear before a judge on Sep. 12.

© 2017 WHAS-TV