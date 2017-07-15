WHAS
Police: Woman accused of stealing money from employer

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 11:18 PM. EDT July 15, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police say a woman is charged with theft after stealing from her employer.

Barbara Waddell, 55, is charged with theft by deception.

According to arrest records, police say while Waddell was working at the Rite Aid location on Shepherdsville Road, she would roll deposits to make up for lost money.

Officers said it happened over a 3-month period with more than $15,000 in cash gone.

Waddell is also accused of writing cold checks to make it look like money was being deposited. 

