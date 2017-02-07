Police voice frustrations about senseless violence in Louisville

LMPD is at the scene of shooting where multiple people were shot. A child is among the victims.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- As a mother prepares to bury her 18-year-old son and a five-year-old sits in the hospital, police are pleading for the public’s help.

LMPD Head of Homicide, Lt. Emily McKinley said, "We've got to work together as a community to fix this because really, what are we going to do?"

Thursday afternoon police discussed another crime scene, and confirmed yet another person is dead as the result of a homicide.

"I don’t want to do this again. I hate talking about this, about how I have another 18-year-old kid who’s lost his life and another little girl who's in the hospital,” McKinley said.

Both of them were shot on Friday afternoon, when police said bullets started flying at the intersection of 22nd St. and Grand Ave.

Police said the 18-year-old was gunned down in a car. Police discovered the vehicle wrapped around telephone pole. Meanwhile, across the street, police said, a stray bullet hit a 5-year-old girl.

McKinley said, "She was sitting on the couch, apparently eating popcorn, and watching TV when a bullet came through the window and hit her in the chest and, again, why?"

Police call the flashing lights and yellow tape a sign of something that is bigger than their efforts and something they can’t stop without the public’s help.

"We need you all. We need help,” McKinley said. "Sometimes it takes a lot of hard work to get what you want and it’s not easy. Sometimes you have to do things you don’t want to do, admit things you don't want to admit, and say things you don’t want to say. But that’s how you get answers and that’s how you fix things."

If you have any information about what happened at 22nd St. and Grand Ave., police want to hear from you. You can call them at 574-LMPD.

