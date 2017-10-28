Police: Victim injured in Shively shooting

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Shively police are investigating an attempted robbery that led to a teenager being shot.

Police say the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Crums Lane and Burrell Drive, not too far from Schaffner Elementary School.

The victim, a male in his late teens, was shot in his hip and ankle. He walked several blocks before getting help.

He was transported to the hospital where he is expected to be okay.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Shively Police.

