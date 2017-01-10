Police to mount large-scale war on gangs

LMPD generic graphic police.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

(THE COURIER-JOURNAL) -- Louisville's police force is mounting its largest war on gangs, with a task force that will combine local and federal law enforcement and prosecutors.

Louisville Metro Police has obtained Metro Council money for the initiative targeting gangs and drugs, and on Monday confirmed the involvement of two more federal agencies — U.S. Marshals and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). LMPD hasn't led a dedicated multi-agency gang task force in its 14-year history.

An LMPD spokesman would not initially confirm the task force's federal partners when reached for comment Friday but on Monday released a statement acknowledging the involvement of the FBI, DEA, ATF, U.S. Marshals, U.S. Attorney's Office and the Commonwealth Attorney's Office.

Gang activity last year included the non-fatal shootings of two teens in front of dozens of men, women, children — and police — on Broadway during the annual Pegasus Parade last May as well as a shootout between gang rivals in the middle of a Smoketown street that killed a 14-year-old boy in August. For the year, there were 117 homicides within LMPD's jurisdiction and an additional six throughout Jefferson County, the most lethal year here since at least 1960. Another sign is the urgency to harness a wide swath of resources.

David Habich, chief counsel for the FBI's Louisville Division confirmed Thursday that "the FBI is participating with LMPD in the multi-agency gang task force."

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration also is on board, Thomas Gorman, assistant special agent-in-charge of Kentucky confirmed Friday.

Stephanie Collins, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Western District of Kentucky, said a U.S. prosecutor will provide the task force with legal guidance on which cases can be charged federally, which could lead to longer stints in federal prison, where parole is not an option.

Habich said, "We hope to prosecute some of these offenders at the federal level to make a significant impact."

State Police Commissioner Rick Sanders said his investigators will participate with Louisville's task force in their role with the FBI's Safe Streets task force.

"Obviously, they're going to focus on guns, gangs, violence and drugs," Sanders said. "We're going to help any way we can."

Louisville Metro Council members approved $135,000 for the task force and its office space, which will be shared with the 9th Mobile Division, which sends investigators across the city targeting crime hot spots. The council also approved dedicating a crime analyst to the new task force.

"Bringing all these resources together is a good start," Gorman said. "We're hopeful this will have an impact."

During police Chief Steve Conrad's year-end update to the council's public safety committee in December, he estimated there are 20 to 30 active gangs but said a "relatively small percentage" of shootings have been confirmed as gang-motivated. He also noted that 46 percent of last year's homicides hadn't been solved.

"Combating the gang and violence problem in Louisville is everyone's responsibility," Habich said in an email to the Courier-Journal. "We work closely with LMPD on a daily basis and are committed to joining them in the fight."

Habich said law enforcement will need help to curb the city's spike in violent crime. "It's going to take community engagement at every level, including by our citizens."