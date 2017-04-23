Suspect charged after shooting of girl, 17

shooting (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A teen is facing charges while another recovers following a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Sunday.

Police were called out to the 300 block of North 38th Street after a 17-year-old female was shot around 12:45 p.m.

Police say they arrested a teenage male, also a 17-year-old, in connection with the shooting.

The male is facing first-degree assault charges and police say he was also arrested on a separate, additional charge of wanton endangerment and domestic violence. He's currently being housed at the Jefferson County Youth Center.

The female victim is recovering at Norton Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

