Suspect charged after shooting of girl, 17

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A teen is facing charges while another recovers following a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Sunday.
Police were called out to the 300 block of North 38th Street after a 17-year-old female was shot around 12:45 p.m.
Police say they arrested a teenage male, also a 17-year-old, in connection with the shooting.
The male is facing first-degree assault charges and police say he was also arrested on a separate, additional charge of wanton endangerment and domestic violence. He's currently being housed at the Jefferson County Youth Center.
The female victim is recovering at Norton Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
