Police take several into custody following incident in So. Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A man has been arrested following a shooting incident in South Louisville Saturday.

According to Louisville Metro Police, officers heard shots fired in the area of Longfield Avenue.

The man responsible for those shots fired was located and took him into custody as well as the weapon used in the incident.

Police said they detained several people from a residence in the 1500 block of Longfield Avenue.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting incident.

Police have not identified those taken into custody including the shooter.

The investigation is ongoing.

