Police seeking public's help in locating suspect in Shively shooting

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 5:19 PM. EDT April 20, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Shively Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in a shooting that happened on April 19.

Police are looking for Kerry W. Barley, 36, who is a white male, 5’4” and is 150-160 lbs. They say he also has tattoos on his arms. Police said he is known to frequent Southside drive, Strawberry Lane, Newburg, and Valley Village.

Police said he is considered armed and dangerous and to not approach Barley. Call police if you see him. There is an active warrant out for his arrest for assault, robbery, and burglary.

Police said Barley kicked in the door to a residence in the 3800 block of Dixie Highway on Wednesday morning and demanded money and drugs. The suspect shot the man who was home at the time and made the same demands again. According to police, Barley shot the man two more times and then he fled the scene.

The shooting victim was able to flag down traffic and get help. He is in stable condition at the hospital.

