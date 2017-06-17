Police searching for suspect in So. Louisville sexual assaults

Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a sexual assault and two robberies reported this week near the University of Louisville.

The first incident happened Wednesday around 6:30 a.m. near Fourth Street and Industry Boulevard. The second incident happened Friday around 8 a.m. near M Street.

Police say both victims in each case were college-aged females.

Both incidents happened less than a mile apart and believe they are both connected.

If you have any incidents, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

