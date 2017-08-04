Person of interest caught, police rule out random attack in Radcliff homicide

Thomas Ray Maxwell

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WHAS11) A few hours after announcing investigators were looking for a person of interest in an overnight homicide, Radcliff Police officials said they had the person in custody.

Police are not calling Thomas Maxwell a suspect in the investigation but said he knew the victim.

Investigators found a woman dead inside her home on Smith Street after receiving a call around 2 a.m. The woman is described as being in her 30's but officials have not released her identity.

Officials also have not said how the woman died and it did not appear to be a random killing.

This story will be updated.

