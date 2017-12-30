Police search for suspect in Once Upon a Child robbery

Suspect accused of robbing the Once Upon A Child robbery suspect. (Photo: Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are searching for a suspect following a robbery of a children’s clothing store Saturday.

Metro Police say a man held up the Once Upon A Child store in the 8000 block of Dixie Highway shortly before 6 p.m.

Police told WHAS11 News the same man is responsible for another robbery at the same business on Thursday.

No one was injured in the incident.

If you have any information on this individual, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

