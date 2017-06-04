Police search for man allegedly responsible for killings in Washington Co., Ind.

WASHINGTON, CO., IN.(WHAS 11)--Police are looking for a man they believe is responsible for killing three people in Washington County, Indiana.

The victims were found Sunday afternoon at a house in the 5800 block of South Beck's Mill Road.

That's about 14 miles from the city of Salem.

We're not expected to learn the names of the three people killed until an autopsy is complete.

The Washington County Sheriff's Department believes Richard Burton may be responsible for their deaths.

Officers say Burton lived in the house where the bodies were found.

He has long, brown hair which he sometimes wears in a ponytail.

Deputies believe Burton may be on his way to Missouri, Tennessee or Texas.

He may be driving a blue 1997 Dodge Ram truck with an extended cab.

It may have a blue or dark blue camper shell.

The Indiana license plate reads TK641MUK.

Police say if you see him, do not approach him just call 911 because he's likely armed and dangerous.

