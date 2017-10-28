Police search for Hardin Co. Detention Center escapee

William Glover (Photo: Hardin County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who escaped custody in Hardin County Saturday.

According to a news release, William Glover escaped from the Hardin County Detention Center just before 5 a.m.

In the report, officials say Glover stole keys from a contract kitchen worker and then hid inside a storage closet on the outside of a kitchen loading dock while food was being loaded into a jail vehicle for transport to a satellite facility.

Police say Glover made his escape when the employee and vehicle left the area. Glover was then seen scaling a security fence, getting into the employee’s vehicle and driving away.

Glover is described as a 6-foot white male, with brown hair and eyes and weighing around 170-pounds. He was wearing khaki pants, a dark colored long sleeve shirt and white tennis shoes.

Police believe he has contacts in LaRue, Taylor and Adair counties and could be heading in those areas.

Glover was last seen driving a 2014 4-door gray Toyota Camry.

Glover was serving a 13-year sentence for various drug and theft-related charges.

