Police search for answers after Shively shooting leaves 2 injured

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Shively Police are asking for any information about two people who showed up at a gas station with gunshot wounds Tuesday morning.

Sergeant Josh Myers told WHAS11 News the man and woman were shot inside a vehicle and drove themselves to the Thorntons on Cane Run Road around 5 a.m.

Sgt. Meyers says the two victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Shively Police Department.