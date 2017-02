. (Photo: KING 5 News)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – LMPD is at the scene of a shooting in the 2400 block of Lytle Street in the Portland neighborhood.

Police say a man was shot inside a vehicle next to a residence.

The victim was taken to University Hospital but his condition is unknown at this time.

No one inside the residence was hurt.

Police have no suspects at this time

