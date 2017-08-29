Police pursuit from Shelby County to Lexington ends in fiery crash

(Photo: WTVQ/ABC 36)

FRANKLIN CO., Ky. (WHAS11) -- Kentucky State Police say the driver of a stolen truck, who took police on a multi-county chase, will face a number of charges once he's released from the hospital this morning.

Kentucky State Trooper Bernie Napier says the pursuit began in Shelby County around 2 a.m. Tuesday, on I-64 E, just east of Shelbyville. Shelby County Sheriff's deputies ran a plate which came back stolen and attempted to pull over the driver.

KSP says the chase continued into Franklin County, where KSP took over the pursuit. Spike strips were put down on I-64 E near US 62 (Georgetown) which flattened the truck's front two tires. KSP says the driver continued into Lexington and took the Newtown Pike exit. At one point, he hit railroad tracks, went through a median and struck a curb. The truck overturned and caught fire.

Officers on scene were able to remove the driver and transported him to UK Hospital with minor injuries. Trooper Napier says the driver should be released within the next couple of hours and taken to jail, pending charges.

Back at the scene, during the cleanup, first responders and an EMS crew found the body of a man, who appeared to be homeless, near the wreck. It's not known how he died or if he was involved in the wreck, or by chance had died at the scene prior.

KSP is expected to release more information Tuesday afternoon.



