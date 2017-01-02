Police: Pursuit, foot chase leads to man's arrest

James McClelland (Photo: LMDC, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A man is facing several charges after he led Kentucky State Police on a pursuit in southwest Jefferson County.

James McClelland, 29, has been charged with several offenses including speeding, wanton endangerment and violating an emergency protective order.

According to troopers, McClelland was speeding on the Greenbelt Highway when they tried to pull him over. He refused to stop.

Troopers said McClelland finally came to a stop on Lewis Way where he drove into a muddy field and got stuck. That’s when he jumped out of the vehicle and ran off.

McClelland was eventually arrested and booked into Metro Corrections. He’s being held on a $10,000 bond.

His next court date is Jan. 3.