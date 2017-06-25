Police probe theft at Kentucky minor league baseball stadium

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Police are investigating an overnight theft where two men sneaked into a Kentucky minor league baseball stadium and stole from concession stands.

According to the Herald-Leader , a Lexington Police news release says that overnight Thursday, two men climbed the back fence at Whitaker Bank Ballpark, went into two concession stands and took cash drawers and drinks. The cash drawers were empty, but are worth several hundred dollars.

Police has released surveillance video of the incident in case someone can identify the men.

Whitaker Bank Ballpark is home to the Lexington Legends.

