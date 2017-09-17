Police: Political discussion leads to argument, brawl and man's arrest

Mark Tuten (Photo: Mark Tuten, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A fight over politics has left one man injured and another behind bars, according to police.

Police responded to a home in the 1100 block of South Brook Street Saturday around 5:21 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a victim who they say was bleeding profusely from his head, face and right side of his body.

The victim said the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Mark Tuten, got into a verbal argument over politics.

According to the arrest report, the victim says Tuten got angry and punched him in his face with his fist.

The victim then says Tuten grabbed a long metal tool with plastic handles from his toolbox and allegedly beat him with it.

Police said the victim suffered cuts to his face, right arm and a broken wrist.

He was transported to University Hospital. His condition is unknown.

Tuten later confirmed to police the argument did take place but the victim threw him up against a glass door first and that’s when he used the tool to strike the victim.

Tuten is currently being held on a $1,500 cash bond at Metro Corrections.

He’s expected to be arraigned Sep. 18.

