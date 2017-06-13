POLICE: New Albany man steals car with child in back seat

ARREST generic graphic.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WHAS11) – A man is facing an auto theft charge after police say he stole a vehicle with a child in the back of it in the 1900 block of E. Elm Street Tuesday, June 13.

The vehicle was reported missing around 2:30 p.m. and multiple police agencies including the New Albany Police Department, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police responded and began to search for the vehicle.

After 15 minutes, the Bronze Toyota Tundra pickup was found parked in the 2100 block of E. Oak Street. The child was also found unharmed. A little later, 26-year-old Jacob Michael Anastasio of New Albany was located in the area. He was arrested and jailed at the Floyd County Jail.

More charges are possible according to New Albany’s Police Chief Todd Bailey.

