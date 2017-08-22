POLICE: Name calling led to Highlands shooting

Jalen Barbee-Tobin's now facing an attempted murder charge. (Photo: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Louisville Metro Police say name calling led to a shooting Monday night in the Highlands.

That information coming from the suspect himself, Jalen Barbee-Tobin.

Police say they responded to the Friends Hookah Bar on Bardstown Road just before 11 p.m. Monday and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say Barbee-Tobin told them he and the victim got into a fight over name-calling.

That's when he pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

He's now facing an attempted murder charge.

