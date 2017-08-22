WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 22 weather alerts
Close

POLICE: Name calling led to Highlands shooting

WHAS 4:38 PM. EDT August 22, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Louisville Metro Police say name calling led to a shooting Monday night in the Highlands.

That information coming from the suspect himself, Jalen Barbee-Tobin.

Police say they responded to the Friends Hookah Bar on Bardstown Road just before 11 p.m. Monday and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say Barbee-Tobin told them he and the victim got into a fight over name-calling.

That's when he pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

He's now facing an attempted murder charge.

© 2017 WHAS-TV

WHAS

Police: 1 shot near Bardstown Road hookah business

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories