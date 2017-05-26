POLICE: Motorcyclist injured, man facing charge of OUI after Bardstown Rd. crash

Monty Janes is charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, assault (1 st degree), expired registration plates, and failure of owner to maintain required insurance. (Photo: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – A 48-year-old man is facing multiple charges after a crash in the 5500 block of Bardstown Road on May 25 that gravely injured another man.

Police said Monty Janes smelled strongly of the odor of an alcoholic beverage and he admitted to drinking one beer.

According to the police report, Janes was driving a Jeep northbound on Bardstown Road and had pulled into the center lane to make a left turn into a Speedway. That’s when a motorcycle in the southbound lane collided into Janes’ Jeep.

The motorcycle operator was transported to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries to his head, according to the police report.

Field sobriety tests were conducted at the scene. The police report states Janes couldn’t maintain his balance and his eyes had a lack of a smooth pursuit.

Janes is charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, assault (1st degree), expired registration plates, and failure of an owner to maintain required insurance.

Janes is being held at Metro Corrections on a $50,000 bond. He will be in court on May 27.

© 2017 WHAS-TV