Police: Men charged after woman's captivity leads to discovery of heroin

(Photo: LMDC, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A man is facing three felony charges after police say he held a woman against her will, even threatening to kill her.

Officers arrested 33-year-old James Wood on Friday.

Police say the female victim tried to leave the home in the 600 block of Louis Coleman Jr. Drive but noticed the doors were locked from the inside by a deadbolt along with steel mesh on the windows.

According to records, the victim was able to get to an upstairs bathroom window where she pushed out the screen and jumped. She flagged down nearby waste management workers who then drove her from that location and called the police. The victim suffered a broken leg.

Police returned to the location with a search warrant and found James inside the home along with 29-year-old Jarrell Wood. It's unclear if both men are related.

Police say Jarrell threw two kilos of heroin out of a bedroom window.

After further search, police found a scale, a vacuum seal machine and cash. A gun was also found in a ceiling tile. Jerrell was also taken into custody Friday.

Both men, who are convicted felons, face a number of charges including aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance. James is facing a list of charges associated with the unlawful imprisonment of the victim.

© 2017 WHAS-TV