Police: Man throwing rocks damages vehicles on I-64

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Several people are lucky to have escaped injury while driving on Interstate 64 Sunday.

A man was seen throwing rocks at cars that were on eastbound I-64 near downtown.

Several witnesses held the man down until officers arrived to arrest him.

Metro Police identified the man as 51-year-old Mark Robbins, a homeless man from Memphis, Tennessee.

They say Robbins was angry when he was arrested but said there was no motive.

No one was hurt but numerous cars were damaged.

Robbins is facing numerous wanton endangerment charges and is being held at Metro Corrections on a $10,000 full cash bond.

He's expected to appear in court on Nov. 2.

