Police: Man stole 2 cars, one with child inside

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Police have arrested a man accused of stealing two cars, including one with a child inside that the mother was able to remove from the vehicle.

WXIX-TV in Cincinnati reports (cin.ci/2iUudi4) the crime spree started in Covington and ended about 65 miles south down Interstate 71, where 35-year-old Justin Bowlin was arrested by Kentucky State Police.

The mother encountered Bowlin early Thursday morning when she stopped to help at the site of a car accident. Police in Independence say Bowlin fled from the wrecked car, jumped into the woman's car. Police say Bowlin assaulted the woman but she was able to escape and retrieve her child from the back seat.

Police caught up with Bowlin at the 27 mile marker along Interstate 71. Police said the car that Bowlin crashed had also been stolen.

