POLICE: Man steals Wal-Mart merchandise through hole in garden center fence

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – A 39-year-old man is facing a theft charge after police said he stole merchandise from a Wal-Mart on Outer Loop by cutting a hole in the fencing of the garden center in April.

Walter Paris Jr. took merchandise that was valued at $985.83, according to police. A court document states Paris had to cut a hole in the fence that was big enough to push a shopping cart through. A vehicle, with an unknown driver, picked up Paris and the merchandise.

The incident was caught on camera.

Paris did return to the store the next day where he was arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department. On this day he had left the store with merchandise valued at $1,425.

Paris is charged with theft by unlawful taking. He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.

