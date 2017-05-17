POLICE: Man steals car, drives through little league fences with kids on field

Jonathan Detwiler is charged with four counts of robbery, fleeing/evading police, criminal mischief, burglary in the first degree, drug paraphernalia and burglary in the third degree. (Photo: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – A man is facing charges after police say he robbed a business, stole a vehicle, drove through fences at the St. Matthews Little League and drove through a field with kids on it on Tuesday.

The St. Matthews Police Department says 33-year-old Jonathan Detwiler went to the Frank Otte Nursery, produced a weapon and robbed them. He then went to a Best Buy parking lot and attempted to rob people there. The first people he approached said no, but eventually, he did steal a car.

Police said he tried to ditch the car at Ten Pin Lane and get a ride, but could not get one. Police said he got back in the stolen car and fled.

Then Detwiler drove through a fence at St. Matthews Little League and drove through a field where kids were playing and drove through another fence, according to police. A third fence was hit, this fence is behind the field and belongs to an apartment complex in the area. Detwiler finally came to a stop in the car when he hit a pole.

Detwiler got out of the car and ran from police and into an apartment, police said.

Women who were in the apartment when Detwiler made entry began to fight him off and eventually out of the apartment.

Once he was out of the apartment, police arrived and arrested Detwiler.

He is charged with four counts of robbery, fleeing/evading police, criminal mischief, burglary in the first degree, drug paraphernalia and burglary in the third degree.

The St. Matthews Police Department says the robbery at the nursery happened at 5:14 p.m. and Detwiler was arrested by 5:24 p.m.

No one at the little league field was injured.

Detwiler is being held at Metro Corrections.

