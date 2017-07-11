POLICE: Man steals at least 23 cars with underage co-defendants

Ariel Mayan is accused of stealing at least 23 cars with the help of underage co-defendants.

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- He's accused of stealing at least 23 cars, maybe more, and a number of guns throughout Louisville.

On Tuesday, Ariel Mayan faced a judge after being arrested Monday, July 11, in Newburg.

Police started the investigation the first week of July and say the vehicles were targeted for guns left inside.

Prosecutors believe Mayan is the ring leader to a number of underage co-defendants who prosecutors say helped steal more than $360,000 worth of cars.

Mayan is in jail on $75,000 cash bond.

