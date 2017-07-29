WHAS
Police: Man shows up at downtown hospital with gunshot wound

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 6:42 PM. EDT July 29, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are looking for information after a man suffering from a gunshot wound showed up at Norton Hospital Downtown Saturday morning.

Police say the white male, in his 20’s arrived at the location around 4 a.m.

He was transported from Norton Hospital to University Hospital via EMS.

Officials say the Major Crimes Unit is working the investigation and have not determined a location where the shooting occurred.

No arrests have been made. 

