POLICE: Man robs apartment, duct tapes father and daughter

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – A man was arrested for robbery after police said he tied up a man and his 14-year-old daughter and robbed their apartment.

Louis Edward Simmons Jr. is charged with robbery in the first degree and conspiracy.

According to the arrest slip, he admitted to setting up this robbery that happened back in April.

The citation details the incident saying Simmons conspired with two others to break into an apartment in the Mallard Creek Complex.

Police said he was armed and the victims were duct taped while the robbery took place.

