POLICE: Man leads police chase through oncoming traffic

Craig Lamore

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A is man accused of hitting a police car and then leading officers on a chase through oncoming traffic.

According to the arrest citation, Craig Larmore was driving near the intersection of Hurstbourne and Bardstown Road when he rammed into the LMPD cruiser.

Police say he refused to stop and sped away. He ran red lights and rolled into oncoming traffic where he was hit by another vehicle which then caused him to hit LG&E electrical equipment.

When police finally caught up they found drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Larmore faces multiple charges including fleeing and evading police.

He's being held at Metro Corrections on $1,500 bond.



(© 2017 WHAS)