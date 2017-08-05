Police: Man endangers officers at fatal accident scene

Dustin Lawrence (Photo: LMDC, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A man is facing charges after police say he refused to stop while investigators were working a deadly crash in southwest Jefferson County Friday.

According to an arrest report, police signaled for 22-year-old Dustin Lawrence to stop his car as they were investigating a deadly crash on Arnoldtown Road.

That’s when police say Lawrence sped around the officer and almost hit a police cruiser.

The report also states Lawrence almost hit an officer investigating the fatal accident scene.

Police say Lawrence was physically removed from his car and under arrest.

Lawrence is charged with wanton endangerment of a police officer, reckless driving and resisting arrest.

He’s currently being held at Metro Corrections and is expected to be arraigned on the charges Aug. 15.

