Police: Man charged in shooting that left 1 dead, 5-year-old injured

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a man’s death in connection with a shooting in the California neighborhood on Feb. 3.

Ronald Smith, 20, was taken into custody Tuesday evening on an unrelated charge.

According to police, Smith and another man participated in the shooting together which later led to that man’s death and a 5-year-old being struck by a bullet near 22nd Street and Grand Avenue. The male victim died Monday night.

Police said Smith and the male victim were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting. That vehicle was reported and confirmed as stolen.

LMPD detectives said they recovered several firearms from the vehicle.

Smith is facing murder, assault, receiving stolen property, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

The investigation is ongoing.

