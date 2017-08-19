Police: Man charged, accused of assaulting and kidnapping woman

Dennis Jenefor (Photo: LMDC, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – One man is facing numerous charges after police say he kidnapped, assaulted and burglarized his girlfriend.

According to police, 27-year-old Dennis Jenefor kicked in his girlfriend’s front door, dragged her out of her apartment and shoved her into his vehicle.

The victim told authorities that Jenefor beat her and lit her hair on fire.

Officers said the victim was able to escape to a friend’s house. When the victim went back to her home, two televisions were missing and all of her belongings were covered in maple syrup, bleach and baking soda.

Jenefor faces charges of burglary, wanton endangerment, unlawful imprisonment and assault.

He’s being held at Metro Corrections $25,000 full cash bond.

Jenefor is expected to appear in court Aug. 21.

